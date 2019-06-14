WASKOM, Texas — Fresh from support this week from a Waskom City Council decision that has made worldwide news, the leader of Right to Life of East Texas, said he plans to seek support from other area cities to make abortion illegal within their jurisdictions.

“A number of cities have contacted us,” said Mark Lee Dickson, pastor at Sovereign Love Church in Longview. “They are really excited to see their cities become sanctuary cities for the unborn by both resolution and ordinance.”

The Waskom City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to make abortion illegal in the city and declared itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn” — becoming Texas’ first to do so.

