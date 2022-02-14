AG Ken Paxton sues Facebook over claims of collecting biometric data without users' consent

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said.

MARSHALL, Texas — Texas Attorney General Paxton announced Monday in Marshall that his office has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, claiming that the social media company has captured Texans' biometric data like facial recognition information without gaining their consent.

During a news conference in front of the Harrison County Courthouse, Paxton announced the lawsuit and answered a few questions.

In a statement, he claimed Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers, such as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry." He said these identifiers are gathered in photos and videos added to the site by family and friends.

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said in a statement Monday. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

The litigation states that through this alleged activity Facebook has "exploited the personal information of users and non-users alike to grow its empire and reap historic, windfall profits."

"Facebook omnipresent empire was built on deception, lies and brazen abuses of Texans' privacy rights - all for Facebook's own commercial gain," Paxton and his legal team wrote in the lawsuit.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold Facebook "accountable" and ensure it does not violate Texans' rights for commercial gain, the complaint document reads.

Citing previous litigation, the lawsuit states that Facebook has a pattern of betraying users by "promising privacy while secretly disclosing personal information to third parties for its commercial gain."

The collection of biometric identifiers without consent is in violation of the Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Paxton has requested a jury trial through his filing at the Harrison County Courthouse, and for Facebook to pay for violations outlined in the CUBI and DTPA laws.

If these laws that are against collecting biometric data without consent and holding to the data for long periods of time are violated, the penalties can be up to $25,000 (for the CUBI Act) or up to $10,000 (for DTPA) each, according to the lawsuit.

"Consumers didn't know they were capturing that (information); the law requires that they disclose that," Paxton said during the news conference. "They're also not allowed to transfer that information to other parties, which they also did. They let out of genie out of the bottle, and that damage is significant and permanent."

In addition to the attorney general's office, the McKool Smith Law Firm in Marshall is assisting with the lawsuit.

Regarding the reason of filing the complaint in Harrison County, Paxton noted there are a lot of technology lawsuits filed in Marshall.

To view the lawsuit in full, visit this link here.

