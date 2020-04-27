TYLER, Texas — Texas A&M is steeped in traditions — from the 12th Man to Midnight Yell to Howdy to Whoop.

Another tradition occurs in the spring by the Corps of Cadets — the March to the Brazos.

Although students are scattered due to COVID-19, the Aggies are carrying on the annual event, including two Aggie freshmen — Nathan Drain and Marty Foster, who are from Tyler. A fellow classmate, Dylan Loveless, drove down from his hometown of Sachse to walk with Drain and Foster.

