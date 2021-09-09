Texas AG's Office urges Chapel Hill ISD to remove mask mandate

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is threatening legal action against Chapel Hill ISD.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is threatening legal action against Chapel Hill ISD if the school district doesn’t rescind its temporary mask mandate.

Chapel Hill ISD trustees approved a temporary mask mandate on Aug. 30 that began the next day and currently remains in effect to reduce rising COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, known as GA-38, prohibits governmental entities and officials from requiring face coverings or vaccines. The attorney general’s office has posted a list of entities that are non-compliant with GA-38, and the list also notes which school districts have received a letter from the Texas AG’s Office.