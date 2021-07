Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy

The Rev. Al Sharpton and an attorney who represented George Floyd’s family are speaking at the memorial for a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a deputy.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Rev. Al Sharpton and an attorney who represented George Floyd’s family are speaking at the memorial for a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a deputy.

The shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

Sharpton planned to deliver the eulogy at Tuesday's memorial. The ceremony will also feature remarks by Ben Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after his death.