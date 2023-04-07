Alarming report reveals rising maternal mortality rates in Texas

The research showed severe complications and deaths from pregnancy and childbirth have increased since 2016, especially for black women.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new report shows that becoming a mother in Texas has become increasingly dangerous.

The CDC reports the national maternal morbidity rate in 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. The 2020 rate in Texas was 72.7, and for Black women it's much higher.

Dr. Brandi Addison an endocrinologist at South Texas Endocrinology and Metabolism Center says subconscious racism may play a big role.

"Here I was supposed to be happy that I'm having my baby, but my next thought was, I need to make sure I survive this pregnancy," she said.



Addison told 3NEWS about her experience after a new report from The Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee data showed shocking statistics. The research showed severe complications and deaths from pregnancy and childbirth have increased since 2016, especially for Black women.



Addison said that there are a lot of factors she takes into account when it comes to medical; treatment.

"There's this unconscious bias that providers have. There's been some studies that African Americans have a higher pain threshold," she said. "So maybe when they say they're in pain they're not believed. Or they're dismissed. Or maybe their concerns aren't placed at the same urgency that we see with the majority."



The maternal morbidity rate for Black women in the study was more than double that of white women. Discrimination accounted for more than 12 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in Texas.

Addison wasn't the only doctor who said she too has experienced subconscious racism first hand.

Local obstetrician Dr. Jai Ellis says the rate is lower in our area because there are fewer Black women, but she does see the problem in the Asian American community.

"Most of the Asian patients that we see here may be first generation," she said. Often times don't speak the language as well and often times have to have their husbands translate. And he might not speak the language."



Out of all maternal morbidity cases reviewed in the report, 90 percent were preventable.

A step towards fixing this was passed in the past legislative session.

A bill took effect on June 1 that would extend pregnancy Medicaid coverage to 12 months after giving birth.

