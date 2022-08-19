Alba-Golden ISD shares loss of high school junior

"We are heartbroken this morning and ask for prayers for Asa's family, our students and AG community," the superintendent said.

ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD shared Friday that one of its high school students has passed away.

AGISD Superintendent Macie Thompson said on the district's Facebook page that administrators recently learned junior Asa Davis died and described him as a "light" on campus.

She said the news of his passing was shared with secondary students Friday morning and grief counselors are available to students.

"We are heartbroken this morning and ask for prayers for Asa's family, our students and AG community," Thompson said.