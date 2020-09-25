Alba-Golden ISD implements mandatory 2-week quarantine for all varsity football, volleyball players due to COVID-19

The JV volleyball team is also in quarantine.

ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD (AGISD) has announced, effective immediately, all students involved in varsity football, varsity volleyball and JV volleyball are in a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

"This is in response to positive COVID-19 tests within our athletics program that has been contact-traced to include each of these teams," AGISD said ina statement. "We feel that this is the best course of action in order to protect our students and their families as best as possible during this time."

The district says the quarantine mandates students begin virtual learning rather than in-person and should not attend school or any other school-sponsored event.

"It is our recommendation that these students stay at their own home for this quarantine and refrain from visiting any public place if at all possible," AGISD said. "The 14-day period will begin Friday, September 25, and last through October 8. Students will be allowed to return to campus on Friday, October 9."

The district says they will try to continue playing junior high football and JV football if they are able to find opponents willing to play. As games are added, AGISD will update the public as soon as possible.