Alba-Golden ISD names lone finalist for superintendent role

Thompson was associate director of curriculum and instruction at Lindale ISD before she came to Alba-Golden. Another previous district she worked at was Weatherford ISD, where she was a high school administrator and teacher, according to the AGISD announcement.

“Alba-Golden ISD is a very special school district because of the staff, students and families we have here. I feel very blessed to be a part of this community and to be able to step into this leadership role," Thompson said. "I would like to thank the district's staff for their support and encouragement and the AGISD Board of Trustees for the confidence they have in me. We will continue to pursue excellence and do great things in AG. I am excited to get started."