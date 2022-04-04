Alba-Golden ISD names lone finalist for superintendent role

ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD trustees recently selected the district's high school principal as the lone finalist for its superintendent role.
Last week, Macie Thompson, current Alba-Golden High School principal, was named the lone finalist to become the next superintendent.
After a 21-day waiting period, Thompson will be officially hired as superintendent on April 18. Her duties will start July 1 following Dr. Cole McClendon's retirement that is effective on June 30.
Thompson was associate director of curriculum and instruction at Lindale ISD before she came to Alba-Golden. Another previous district she worked at was Weatherford ISD, where she was a high school administrator and teacher, according to the AGISD announcement.
“Alba-Golden ISD is a very special school district because of the staff, students and families we have here. I feel very blessed to be a part of this community and to be able to step into this leadership role," Thompson said. "I would like to thank the district's staff for their support and encouragement and the AGISD Board of Trustees for the confidence they have in me. We will continue to pursue excellence and do great things in AG. I am excited to get started."
Thompson and her husband Logan live in Quitman. She graduated from Quitman High School.