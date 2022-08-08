Alba man accused of fatal stabbing in Tyler arrested

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, and Chance Hull was booked into jail, police said.

TYLER, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed another man at a Tyler residence following a physical altercation over the weekend.

Chance Hull, of Alba, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on the murder charge on a $500,000 bond.

Tyler police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said police officers responded to a home in the 1900 block S. Snead Ave. around 5 a.m. regarding a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, Erbaugh said they found one man with a stab wound and Hull was trying to help the man.

After interviewing witnesses, officers learned there was a physical altercation between Hull and the victim. Hull then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, Erbaugh said.