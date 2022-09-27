TRAFFIC ALERT: Segment of Loop 323 in Tyler to be closed due to construction

TXDOT says construction is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 30.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started the construction of the NNE section of Loop 323 in Tyler, already shutting down some lanes for maintenance.

TXDOT says they want to make this as easy and as smooth as possible for everyone, saying they are going to have crews working after the morning school rush hour up until the afternoon. They also want to remind drivers to be mindful of where they're driving.

"Just be be aware of workers," said Jeff Williford, PIO for the Tyler Division of TXDOT. "I know when people get in a rush they tend to do things a little bit, you know, out of practice out of what you don't normally do so pay attention. Our workers are out here, they have families too, and so they want to get home to them. And so just pay attention, make sure to watch your speed, put your phone down, pay attention and hopefully everyone gets home safe."