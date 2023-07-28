Here's what we know about Alicia Navarro's reappearance

Alicia Navarro was reported missing by her family in 2019 when she was 14 years old. She recently turned herself in at a Montana police station.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In 2019, 14-year-old Alicia Navarro disappeared from her home in Glendale. Just days ago, she walked into a police station in Montana and asked to be taken off a missing juveniles list.

The borderline-miraculous reappearance has left many scratching their heads and asking questions, even as they celebrate Navarro's safe return.

Facts of the case:

Navarro was reported missing by her family in 2019. She left a note that said she ran away and would be back

Navarro made contact with the Havre City Police Department in Montana on July 23, 2023

Navarro was healthy and did not appear injured when she made contact with police

Glendale police have confirmed her identity via a DNA test

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the case

Numerous interviews have been conducted to determine where Navarro has been, but police did not disclose how she got to Montana

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are assisting in the investigation

A witness told the AP law enforcement officers took a man into custody at an apartment just a few blocks from the Havre police station

Law enforcement officers took a man into custody at an apartment just a few blocks from the Havre police station hours after police announced Navarro was found alive and well, according to several witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press.

As many as 10 heavily-armed uniformed and undercover officers showed up about 8 p.m. and took away in handcuffs the man who had been living in the apartment, said Rick Lieberg, who lives across the street.

A young woman later emerged from the apartment who Lieberg said he had not previously seen. He said the woman resembled a photograph of Navarro that has been released by police.

Police still have many unanswered questions regarding the case and are continuing to investigate what happened to Navarro over the last few years. Police said Navarro is cooperating with their investigators.

It's not clear if she's been with anyone over the last four years.

Glendale police said Navarro was healthy and did not appear injured when she made contact with police. When asked by investigators if anyone hurt her, Navarro responded, "No, no one hurt me."

Navarro's family had gone to great lengths to find the missing teen by repeatedly spreading her story in the local media. The "Unsolved Mysteries" podcast published an episode about Navarro's disappearance earlier this year.

In a video message posted on the "Finding Alicia" Facebook page, Navarro's mother said she does not yet know all the details about what happened to her daughter.

