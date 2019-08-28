BULLARD, Texas — Bullard Independent School District placed all schools on lockout due to suspicious person call Wednesday morning.

The city of Bullard says a person driving on FM 344 called police at about 9:20 a.m. The caller reported a possible suspicious person at Bullard Middle School.

As a precaution, all Bullard ISD and Brook Hill schools were placed on lockdown.

After police reviewed surveillance video and conducted interviews, police determined there was no threat to the campus and the report was a misunderstanding.

All lockdowns have been lifted.