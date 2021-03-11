COVID-19: All NET Health counties simultaneously reach minimal community spreads of COVID-19

NET Health’s data released Monday shows the first time all counties are in minimal spread levels since earlier this summer.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — For the first time since early-to-mid June, all seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have simultaneously reached minimal community spread levels of COVID-19.

On Nov. 1, four counties were seeing moderate levels of the virus, while Gregg and Anderson counties were in minimal spread. Some counties, including Gregg, vacillated between minimal and moderate spreads, but NET Health’s data released Monday shows the first time all counties are in minimal spread levels since earlier this summer.

Gregg County’s community spread level increased by 32% from 3.57 Thursday to 4.72 Monday, remaining at the lower half the minimal spread window, which consists of a rate of between zero and 10.