No alerts remain in place from last night's storms.

Storms Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County.

Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.

The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.

