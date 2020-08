Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a crash with reported injuries in west Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of West Marshall Avenue and West Loop 281, near Fashion World.

Officials say all southbound lanes of Loop 281 are blocked in the affected area.

