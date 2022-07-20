Love from 'All Things Longview' becomes life raft for Long John Silver’s

All Things Longview — a private Facebook group originally established breathed new life into an old restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the fall of 2021, Long John Silver's in Longview was a shipwreck. Then, All Things Longview — a private Facebook group originally established as a "space for discussion and resources for people that live, work and play in Longview," threw the restaurant a life raft.

Earlier this year members of All Things Longview started posting about Long John Silver's, first as a joke said the men credited with starting the trend, but it took on a different life and helped Long John Silver's cruise to a new start. Its 2,363 square foot building was constructed in 1980 at 209 W. Loop 281, according to online Gregg Appraisal District records.

"The store was in chaos" said Amber Vial, who in September became general manager of Long John Silver's in Longview. The dining room was closed and the restaurant had lost customers.