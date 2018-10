(KYTX) — There are no more active warnings or watches in our area.

At one point, as many as seven counties were under tornado warnings Saturday afternoon and evening. Several more counties were under watches throughout the day.

There are no reports of major damage, though some areas have reported trees down.

While the severe threat has moved out, there will be rain throughout the weekend.

There were also reports of golf ball-sized hail and minor flooding.

