All-women's rodeo set to make history in Fort Worth this May

The event will be the second of four major rodeos that are a part of the 2022 WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth and Cowtown Coliseum will make Western sports history when the Women’s Rodeo World Championship comes to the Fort Worth Stockyards in May.

The all-women’s rodeo will bring Cowtown action where cowgirls from around the country compete for the largest cash prize in the history of women’s rodeo.

On May 18, the top 40 women in the world will compete and go head-to-head in team roping, breakaway roping, and barrel racing.

A collective $750,000 will be on the line with $182,500 being paid out in each event. Each category's champion will leave the Cowtown Coliseum with at least $60,000.

The All-Around World Champion will earn a $20,000 cash bonus. The Women’s Rodeo World Championship will also award each World Champion a $5,000 bonus per discipline per leaderboard.

The event will be the second of four major rodeos that are a part of the 2022 WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo.

Should the winner in any event at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship also take the top spot on the podium at the subsequent two World Champions Rodeo Alliance majors, the athlete will be eligible to win an additional $1 million cash bonus.

In 2021, world titleholder and Texas native Madison Outhier earned her second consecutive Women’s Rodeo World Championship, propelling the 19-year-old to become the fifth richest athlete in the World Champions Rodeo Alliance.

As the only athlete to earn the Women’s Rodeo World Championship Breakaway World Champion title, Outhier has won more than $124,000 in the championship event, edging cowgirls Jackie Crawford and Hope Thompson.

Outhier was also joined in the winner’s circle at the 2022 World Championship by All-Around World Champion Cowgirl Shelby Boisjoli, Team Roping World Champions Lari Dee Guy and Jimmi Jo Montera along with then 17-year-old Barrel Racing World Champion Rainey Skelton.

On May 16, all 40 Women’s Rodeo World Championship athletes will be introduced together on the steps of Cowtown Coliseum.