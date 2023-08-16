Alleged threat at Tyler Legacy High School deemed 'hoax phone call' following investigation

Students and staff were safely locked inside their classrooms while officers responded. This procedure was lifted in about 10 minutes.

TYLER, Texas — Classes have resumed back to normal after investigators believe a threat at Tyler Legacy High School Wednesday morning was a hoax phone call.

In a letter to parents and staff, the high school's administration said the Tyler Police Department received a phone call regarding a threat at Tyler Legacy. With a Tyler ISD Police Department officer posted at every campus and Tyler police responding, officers were able to deem the threat as non-credible.

Students and staff were safely locked inside their classrooms while officers responded. This procedure was lifted in about 10 minutes and the letter said the situation appears to be "a hoax phone call." The investigation will continue.