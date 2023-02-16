OFFICIALS: Alleged trespasser shot by homeowner in Upshur County

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one injured.

According to the UCSO, on Wednesday, around 6 p.m., deputies were called to a house located in the 7300 block of Pacal Rd., in the West Mountain community of Upshur County, on reports of a shooting.

When the USCO arrived on scene, a man told them while he was working on a vehicle in his driveway, an unknown person drove by and yelled at him in a threating manner for no reason.

About 15 minutes later, the man said he heard screams coming from the back of his property. The UCSO says when the man he went to see what was going on, he found the same person who yelled at him while he was in his driveway.

"The unknown trespasser was told to leave, but he refused," the UCSO said in a statement. "The resident commanded the trespasser to leave and displayed a weapon. The unknown subject refused to comply and continued to advance toward the resident while making threatening statements toward him. The resident in fear for himself, and his wife, and child who were located in the house, fired his weapon at the unknown subject. The trespasser had advanced close enough to engage in resident in a physical altercation."

The UCSO says the trespasser was struck by the resident’s gunfire, which cause him to retreat back into the woods.

"The injured trespasser was located by deputies and was transported to the hospital by EMS for gunshot wounds," the UCSO said.