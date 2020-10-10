Allen ISD cancels game vs. Tyler Legacy set for Oct. 16 due to COVID-19

The cancellation is due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Allen ISD football program.

ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD has announced they have decided to cancel next week's game against Tyler Legacy High School.

"Following the cancellation of last night’s football game, additional lab-confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 were reported last night and this morning," Allen ISD said in a statement. "After consulting with the AISD athletic department and our health coordinator, Allen ISD believes this decision is in the best interest of both Allen’s and Tyler Legacy’s players and staff."

The game was scheduled to be Allen High School’s Homecoming game. All homecoming festivities, including the crowning of the king and queen and the planned drive-in movie, will be postponed to a later date. Allen High School will communicate the new event schedule when details are finalized.