It may not be Taco Tuesday, but this gator had an urge for Tex-Mex!

HENDERSON, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 2020.

It may not be Taco Tuesday, but this gator was in the mood for some Tex-Mex Wednesday morning

According to the Henderson Police Department, an 8' alligator made the .1-mile journey from Willow Lake to the Jucy's Taco, located at 100 US-79 in Henderson.