Ashley Homestore is doing their part to promote positivity during this stressful time.

The furniture store is giving away a $1,000 home makeover to one lucky winner through their #AloneTogether campaign!

RULES

Share a post or story on Instagram of what you or your family is doing as staying home is encouraged amid the coronavirus outbreak. When you create the post, make sure you use the #AloneTogether hashtag and tag @myashleyhomestore for a chance to win the $1,000 home makeover! Make sure you're also following the @myashleyhomestore Instagram page.

"We want to see how your family is keeping up the positive vibes while being #AloneTogether," the company stated.

The giveaway ends on April 5 and the winner must be following the @myashleyhomestore Instagram account in order to win.

