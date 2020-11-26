Alternative Thanksgiving: Tyler families shift traditional holiday plans due to COVID-19 safety concerns

Amid skyrocketing case numbers, families are having to do the holidays different this year.

TYLER, Texas — Although Thanksgiving has arrived, the year is still 2020, and the entire world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

After lockdowns, social distancing and quarantines, Thanksgiving is seemingly the perfect time to come together. However, COVID-19 cases are rising and families are being forced to face difficult decisions.

Tylerites Marc Loredo and Hector Garza have felt the weight of those decisions in their own lives, as they have both called off their traditional Thanksgiving gatherings.

However, all hope is not lost as the two men and their families have thought of ways they can adapt and celebrate without putting their loved ones at risk.