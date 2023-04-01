Alto basketball team plays 1st game on court named for beloved player who died during 2021-22 season

Alto says they will continue to honor Devonte Mumphrey in everything they do.

ALTO, Texas — For their first game in the new gym Tuesday night, the Alto High School basketball team honored Devonte Mumphrey and his family on the court named after him.

Mumphrey died on the court after suffering a medical emergency in Feb. 2022.

In tribute to Mumphrey, Alto head boy's basketball coach Tray Reagan says he wanted to name the court after Mumphrey and install a plaque in his honor. It was an emotional night as they remembered their teammate.

"We had them all down, had all the players sign a basketball and we actually gave him the net that he shot his last shot into before he died," said Coach Reagan.

In honor of Mumphrey’s jersey number 13, they held a :13 moment of silence. They also had four players in the starting lineup at the beginning of the game and took a :10 backcourt violation.

Alto ISD athletic director Brock Grigsby says a loss like this brings the community closer together. His loved ones want Mumphrey to be remembered for his accomplishments both on and off the court.

"Not only was he a great athlete, but he was a great person. And that's honestly what he'll be remembered for years to come," said Grigsby.