Alto community remembers Devonte Mumphrey

Late star athlete honored with basketball court dedication in his name.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALTO, Texas — Alto High School sophomore, Devonte Mumphrey was putting up near-record numbers on the school basketball team.

He received honors as “Newcomer of the Year” and was one of ten players in the state of Texas to be nominated for Dave Campbell’s “Mr. Texas Basketball” for his Week 12 performance.

However, Mumphrey collapsed during a game in February on the Alto home court. Tragically, he was pronounced dead shortly after. The Alto community was in utter shock upon hearing the news.

Now, just a few months later, the community came together to hold a dedication for Mumphrey. The Alto High basketball court which he spent the most of his time was renamed in his honor.

In the traditional Alto black and yellow lettering, the hardwood now reads “Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court.”

The Alto community found it to be the best way to honor a young man who went above and beyond in every aspect of his life. He was an incredible athlete, but an even better individual and role model off the court.

“He was a fabulous student, born leader, and a humble spirit. He was definitely someone who showed the highest character and was a model student inside and outside the campus,” Shanequa Redd-Dorsey Alto High School Principal said.

Nearly everybody in the entire town of Alto knew who Mumphrey was, as he made his positive presence and leadership known through his actions. Greg Duplichain and his family were extremely close to Mumphrey and his family. He said the loss was gut-wrenching, and the community truly has mourned the loss of such a bright young man.

“Devonte was just so very special in this community. We’ve got his name on the sideline there now, so he’ll be remembered for very many years,” Duplichain said.

As the Alto basketball team takes the court next season, they know that their late teammate will always be there on the hardwood supporting them every step of the way.