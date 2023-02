The board previously received stakeholder input and weighed the pros and cons of this change.

ALTO, Texas — Alto ISD on Tuesday approved moving to a four-day school week for the 2023-24 academic year.

Board trustees voted unanimously to move the district to a four-day instructional week for the upcoming school year, joining several other rural East Texas schools that have approved the instruction model.