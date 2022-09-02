Alto ISD to fundraise for scholarship honoring dead basketball player

The Alto Booster Club and the school district have set up three fundraisers for the scholarship.

ALTO, Texas — Alto ISD leaders and the school's booster club are working to establish a scholarship in honor of an Alto High School basketball player who collapsed and died during a home basketball game last week.

Devonte Mumphrey, 15, was known as a teen who excelled at sports and was highly admired by those who knew him. His funeral was held Saturday at the Rusk High School Gymnasium.

The Alto Booster Club and the school district have set up three fundraisers for the scholarship.

Starting Wednesday through Feb. 25, there will be a change war, "Changing Lives like Vonte” between Alto ISD grade levels to collect the most coins.

Starting Feb. 28, bracelets that say "Forever 13" will be sold on each campus for $5 each.

For another fundraiser, students will receive t-shirt order forms on Feb. 22 and order forms can also be picked up at the Alto ISD Administration Building starting the same day.