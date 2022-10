The outages and water loss come after severe weather moved through the area beginning late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

ALTO, Texas — Due to power outages and loss of water, Alto ISD students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The district also said the Alto Elementary PTO Fall Festival will be moved to Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m.