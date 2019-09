ALTO, Texas — After canceling last night's game, Alto ISD will have a late start Friday morning due to weather.

According to Alto ISD, buses will run two hours later than regular morning pick-up times.

Drop-off will begin at 9:30 a.m. and classes will start at 10 a.m.

However, breakfast will not be served.

