ALTO, Texas — Alto ISD will be releasing its students at 1 p.m due to flooding and water leaks at the schools after heavy rain Wednesday morning.

According to Alto ISD, students will be dismissed early in order to accommodate the emergency repairs.

The district says high school football practice will be at 1:30 p.m today. The middle school football will not have after-school practice.

Band and cheerleading practice have been canceled for this afternoon.

Alto ISD says they are still awaiting funds from its insurance company related to the tornado claims from Spring 2019. Many facilities have not been fully restored to able to withstand such weather.

"This is not due to the negligence of our vendors, or the failure of AISD to pay for the repair projects; rather, the insurance company has not remitted the necessary funds for needed repairs."

The district says if there is not an adult at home when buses run, the students will be taken back to school and held until parents can pick them up.

Alto ISD says all district phone lines are currently down.