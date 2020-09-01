ALTO, Texas — Due to predicted inclement weather, Alto Independent School District will release classes at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Students can be picked up from school at 12:30 p.m. and buses will begin running at 12:45 p.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but student and faculty safety are our priority," Alto ISD said in a statement.

Friday night’s girls basketball game will be played on Monday, January 13, at 5 p.m. in New Summerfield. The boys basketball game will be played at a later time.

"If there are any changes to this release schedule, you will be notified," Alto ISD said.