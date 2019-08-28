ALTO, Texas — *Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story.

Alto ISD released its students at 1 p.m Wednesday due to flooding and water leaks at the schools after heavy rain Wednesday morning.

According to Alto ISD, students were dismissed early in order to accommodate the emergency repairs.

The district says high school football practice was moved to 1:30 p.m. The middle school football did not have after-school practice.

Band and cheerleading practice were canceled.

Alto ISD says they are still awaiting funds from its insurance company related to the tornado claims from Spring 2019.

Many facilities have not been fully restored to able to withstand such weather.

"This is not due to the negligence of our vendors, or the failure of AISD to pay for the repair projects; rather, the insurance company has not remitted the necessary funds for needed repairs," the district said in a statement.

Classes will resume as normal on Thursday.