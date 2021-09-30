Alto officer who died after battle with COVID-19 honored with procession

The procession then went down U.S. 69 through Jacksonville and Rusk and into Wells where it ended at the officer’s ranch for a celebration of life ceremony.

ALTO, Texas — A procession on Thursday honored fallen Alto police officer Ryan Vasquez who died this month following a battle with COVID-19.

The Jacksonville police and fire departments hosted the procession, which began at the Sunnyvale Police Department around noon. The procession then went down U.S. 69 through Jacksonville and Rusk and into Wells where it ended at the officer’s ranch for a celebration of life ceremony.

Vasquez, 43, became ill with COVID-19 in late August. After a brief stay in the hospital, Vasquez was released. However, shortly after, he began to feel worse. He died Sept. 7.

Vasquez had more than 15 years of law enforcement experience and had been with the Corrigan Police Department before starting with Alto PD in August 2020.