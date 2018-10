The Carlisle vs. Alto varsity game scheduled for Friday night has been moved to Thursday night.

Alto ISD's Facebook says the decision was made due to inclement weather expected in Carlisle Friday night.

The varsity game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Carlisle.

Meanwhile, the junior varsity and junior high game has been canceled.

Both school districts confirmed the cancelations on social media.

CBS 19 will update this story as we learn more about this story.

© 2018 KYTX