Alto woman dies after losing control of vehicle in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An Alto woman was killed Thursday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle, went into a side skid and rolled multiple times when two right tires broke off.

Erika Diaz, 35, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban south in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 69 at a high rate of speed in Cherokee County three miles south of Rusk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Diaz swerved to the left, into the inside lane, to avoid striking another vehicle in the rear. The vehicle immediately swerved back to the right, which caused Diaz to lose control of the vehicle and the Chevrolet went into a side skid to the right, according to DPS.

DPS said the two right side tires both broke off, leading to the vehicle to roll multiple times. The vehicle came to a stop on its top.