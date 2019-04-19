TYLER, Texas — Help make a memorable prom night for Alto High School juniors and seniors after a tragic event in their town.

Alto High School's prom will be Saturday, May 4.

However, due to last weekends storms Alto students need your help.

The nonprofit, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress along with I am Beautiful Movement are collecting items to help the students of Alto.

If you would like to donate, students are in need of makeup, toiletries and hair accessories.

Or if you would like to donate your time, students are also in need of:

Hair stylists

Makeup artists

Barbers

Photographers

Drop off locations will be at The House of Shine, Wood and Bean and Daily Grace Effect.

For more information you can email iambeautifulmovement2013@gmail.com, reynoldsbrooke20@gmail.com or call at 903-812-2480.