ALTO, Texas — Whataburger is hosting fundraisers Tuesday night at several East Texas locations to assist the recovery of Alto.

Starting at 5 p.m., the seven participating restaurants will donate 20% of their sales to help rebuild Alto.

Participating locations will also host school supply drives for the schools damaged by the April 13 tornadoes.

The fundraiser and supply drive will end at 8 p.m.

Whataburger will do a check presentation at Alto ISD on May 1.