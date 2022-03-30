Altra Foundation offers 2 $5,000 financial education scholarships

Foundation gives students an opportunity to win scholarships for college.

TYLER, Texas — The Altra Foundation is providing an opportunity to 2 students to win each a $5,000 scholarships towards their education.

"We are so excited to be able to offer this scholarship again this year. The program is so beneficial for all ages, but can really help teens get their footing before they enter the real world and have to make financial decisions every day that could affect them later in life," Danielle Anderson, Altra's Youth Strategies Manager said.

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to provide financial literacy education for youth and adults in the communities they serve. Their definition of financial literacy is having the skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, invest, and maintain good credit.

The Altra Foundation Financial Education scholarship is for all high school students ages 13 and up. Applicants must complete various modules through the Banzai! teen program offered on Altra's website.

After completing the modules, applicants will take a post-test in which they must receive a score of 85% or higher and maintain a GPA of 2.8 and up. Applicants do not need to be members of Altra Federal Credit Union to apply for scholarship.

The Altra Foundation uses Banzai! which is a national financial literacy online program which immerses teens in a game-like atmosphere to teach how to save, manage, and spend money wisely. Banzai! also offers support to parents so they can create meaningful conversations with their children that instill healthy attitudes towards finances and an online curriculum for teachers to provide to their students.

The first Financial Education Scholarship winner was awarded to Katherine Dahlke from Onalaska whom said, "{I} would definitely recommend this program for others."

Scholarship details can be found at www.altrafoundation.org. The scholarship will run February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022. All submissions will be reviewed by a scholarship board in May 2022.