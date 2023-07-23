Alzheimer's Alliance elects new executive director

TYLER, Texas — Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County recently announced Bonnier Varner as its newest executive director.
“My personal goal is just to continue to stay as close to our purpose and mission as possible,” Varner said. “Just learning how we can scale and what we do as the community does grow, and we want to make sure we can continue to provide amazing support as the community grows.”
Her predecessor, Stephanie Taylor, who had been in the role for several years, stepped down to spend more time with her children at home.
