Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County announces public fundraising campaign for renovations at new location

TYLER, Texas — The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County (Alliance) is proud to introduce their public fundraising campaign: “Take Flight, building space for life changing support.”

The campaign aims to raise money to fund the renovations of their new location purchased by the Alliance at 3531 S. Broadway Ave., formerly the Tyler Piano Co.

“This is a big deal for our organization," said Chris Hazelip, Board President. "Forty years ago it started with a few families having a common interest to provide life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers. Throughout that time, as with many non-profits, we have borrowed or leased space to operate. Now, we will have more control and certainty of being able to fulfill our purpose today while positioning for the future. We are excited!”

The new location will be renovated to include 8,000-square-feet of dementia friendly office space, counseling rooms, and a large space for conferences, meetings, education opportunities and our Day Club respite care program that will meet twice a week. Additionally, the University of Texas at Tyler will have their Memory Assessment and Research Center (MARC) onsite for diagnostic services.

In 2018, the Alliance created a strategic plan that outlined three key priorities; organizational infrastructure, strategic partnerships and quality services.

“To support the strategic plan, the Alliance purchased a “home,” centrally located in Tyler to expand our services," Stephanie Taylor, Executive Director, said. "Owning our own facility as opposed to leasing will allow the Alliance to redirect almost $80,000 back into its purpose of providing life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers. We are excited about the thoughtful process our Board of Directors went through to bring this amazing facility to our community.”