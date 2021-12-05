Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County receives Texas Bar Foundation Grant

The grant is to go toward the Alliance’s “Dementia Care University – Legal” education program.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County has been awarded an $11,576 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. The grant is to go toward the Alliance’s “Dementia Care University – Legal” education program.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County aims to educate our community in all things Dementia care related including legal topics pertinent to family members, the community and caretakers. The Bar Foundation Grant will allow the Alliance to continue providing meaningful and informative education opportunities and online resources at no cost to caregivers and family members of those impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We are grateful for the support of the Texas Bar Foundation and the members of the Bar Foundation here in Smith County. The Bar Foundation Grant will allow us to increase the depth and spectrum of our education programs that cover legal topics of interest to those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” said Alzheimer’s Alliance’s Bonnie Varner.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $18 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Teas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.