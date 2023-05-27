AMBER Alert issued for 4 Texas children believed to be in 'grave or immediate danger'

If you have any information on this AMBER Alert, please call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

EL PASO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: A photo of Aiden Williams has not been made available.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for four children missing out of El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department is searching for the following children who were last seen Friday, May 26, in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean:

Aiden Williams, 16 - 5'8, 110 lbs., unknown hair/eye color

Isabella Williams, 14 - 5'4, 110 lbs., blonde hair/brown eye color

Audrit Williams, 12 - 5'8, 130 lbs., blonde hair/unknown eye color

Michael Carmony, 4 - 3'4, 35 lbs., blonde hair/unknown eye color

Police are searching for Jennifer Carmony, 42, in connection with the abduction.

Officials say Jennifer Carmony stands 5'5, weighs 150 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is driving a 2004 red Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate BE88718 that is possibly painted black.

Law enforcement believes the children are in grave or immediate danger.