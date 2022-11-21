AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy reportedly abducted in Overton

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

OVERTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a young boy who was reportedly abducted in Overton.

Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen Sunday, around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838. He was wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is a Pre-K student at Arp Elementary School, according to the district.

The suspect is identified as Pamela Medlock, 59, who was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says the child left the home with Medlock, who is described as a family friend, so she could get him a toy for his birthday. The child, nor Medlock, have been seen since.

The SCSO says Medlock does not have a permanent address, but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas. She's also a regular at the the Valero convenience store in Overton, the SCSO said.

Officials are looking for the suspect's dark green Jeep Wrangler bearing the Texas license plate: RVZ5847.

Authorities say the child is in grave or immediate danger.