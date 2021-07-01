Amber Alert: 7-month-old child from Ennis abducted, in immediate danger

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

ENNIS, Texas — The Ennis Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old baby who they believe was abducted. Law enforcement says the child is in immediate danger.

The child, David Lee Ramirez, is described as white, male, 26" and weighing 25 pounds. He has light brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white mickey mouse diaper.

Police believe he was abducted by Faith Reid. Reid is described as white, female, 20-years-old, 5'02" and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Reid was last seen driving a white Ford extended cab with an unknown Texas license plate in Ennis, Texas.