HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department canceled a AMBER Alert for Ariel Smith, a 2-year-old girl from Henderson.

She was found safely.

According to Henderson Police, Ariel was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. She was found safe at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating the case further. Child Protective Services are also involved in the investigation.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.