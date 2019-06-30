EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Police Department says an AMBER Alert that was issued for two boys has been canceled after the children were found unharmed in Juárez, Mexico.

According to the EPPD, Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrilo, 2, were kidnapped by Justin Carillo, 26, on Saturday, around 5 a.m. from a residence in the 5700 block of Valley Lilac Lane in El Paso.

Police say the suspect is the father of the younger child and stepfather of the older juvenile.

At the time, the EPPD said the suspect was suicidal and a CHL holder.

Police are looking for Justin Carrillo in connection to the abduction of Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrillo, 2.

El Paso Police Department

Officials say with the help of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, the children have been returned to the United States and are back in the custody of their mother.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.