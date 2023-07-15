AMBER Alert issued for abducted 11-year-old last seen in southern Dallas

Waxahachie police told WFAA they are "deeply troubled" about the safety and wellbeing of Tanya Jackson. She's from Waxahachie but last seen in Dallas on July 14.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Waxahachie who is believed to have been abducted in southern Dallas on July 14.

The Waxahachie Police Department (WPD) issued the AMBER Alert for Tanya Jackson, who was last seen at around 8 p.m. on July 14 in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in southern Dallas. Waxahachie police told WFAA they received information overnight that confirmed Jackson had been abducted and that her well-being was at serious risk. The AMBER Alert was issued on the morning of July 15.

Jackson is from Waxahachie and was reported missing there, which is why the AMBER Alert was issued from Waxahachie police.

Police said Jackson stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red lettering before her disappearance.

Jackson is believed to be in grave or immediate danger and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Waxahachie Police Department at (469)309-4400.

"We would like to thank the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Homeland Security Investigations North Texas Trafficking Task Force, Dallas Police Department, our area Child Advocacy Center, and the local branch of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services with whom we have been working throughout this investigation," Waxahachie police said.