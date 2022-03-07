Amber Alert issued for Garland teen kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, police say

Garland police say 17-year-old Yadhira Medina was dragged into a pickup truck against her will by 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado. Another suspect was driving.

GARLAND, Texas — Police in Garland, Texas, are calling for help to find a 17-year-old who's believed to have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Saturday night.

According to police, witnesses saw Yadhira Medina being dragged against her will into a White Ford or GM pickup truck with a tan or silver trim. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Buckingham Road.

Witnesses recognized the suspect as Yadhira's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado.

Police say the truck was driven by another suspect and was seen going westbound on Buckingham Road.

Yadhira Medina is a Hispanic female standing at five feet tall. She has brown eyes and wears glasses. Medina has reddish-brown hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

David Maldonado is a Hispanic man standing at 5 feet 7 inches with brown eyes and black hair. There's no description on what he was seen wearing or what the driver looked like.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Yadhira Medina from Garland, TX, on 07/03/2022 pic.twitter.com/lvpbv2N4iI — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 3, 2022

Anyone with any information about either one's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 972-485-4840.

Garland police say Youth Crimes detectives are investigating the situation as a kidnapping and believe the 17-year-old is in danger. The Texas Department of Public Safety has activated an Amber Alert.